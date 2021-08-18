Prime Minister fulfilled his long-held promise of feeding PV Sindhu the ice cream after her return from Tokyo, he also affirmed MC Mary Kom’s glorious Boxing legacy.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met the Indian contingent which represented the country in Tokyo Olympics. While the Prime Minister fulfilled his long-held promise of feeding PV Sindhu the ice cream after her return from Tokyo, he also affirmed MC Mary Kom’s glorious Boxing legacy by asserting that she owned the complete decade of 2010s with her Boxing glories.

This will always be a very special interaction: PV Sindhu

India’s only double-medalist shuttler PV Sindhu took to Twitter to share the video of her interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in what the Tokyo Olympics’ Bronze medalist called a ‘very special interaction’.

“This will always be a very special interaction with Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji for me. As I’m overwhelmed by the support, I was happy to discuss how I can also support badminton in India with him, along with an exceptional team of people.” PV Sindhu wrote.

While PV Sindhu revealed her plans of opening a Badminton academy in Vizag after her International games, PM Modi interrupted Sindhu and said first of all he needs to feed her ice cream as he had promised. Sindhu introduced her South Korean coach Park Tae-sung to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After brief pleasantries, PM asked Park if he had ever visited Ayodhya. Prime Minister urged Park to visit Ayodhya and referred to South Korean first lady’s visit to Ayodhya in November-2018. Many South Koreans trace their ancestry to Ayodhya. South Korean ancient texts mention an Indian princess Suriratna who married king Suro of modern-day South Korea about 2,000 years ago.

This will always be a very special interaction with Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji for me. As I’m overwhelmed by the support, I was happy to discuss how I can also support badminton in India with him, along with an exceptional team of people 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/XBD2evhzXz — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) August 18, 2021

‘I tried my best’, an apologetic MC Mary Kom tells PM Modi

Six time Boxing World Champion and 2012 London Olympics Bronze medalist MC Mary Kom couldn’t bout beyond the Quarterfinals in Tokyo Olympics. Mary Kom was apologetic for not winning the medal and said she tried her best. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that winning and losing is part of the game but what matters is the way Mary Kom has inspired women all over the country to take up sports. “The last decade was completely with you,” Prime Minister Modi said.

India had its most successful Olympic run up of all time in Tokyo, where the ones representing Tricolor won seven Olympic medals; Mirabai Chanu (Silver in Weightlifting), Lovlina Borgohain (Bronze in Boxing), PV Sindhu (Bronze in Badminton), Ravi Kumar Dahiya (Silver in Wrestling), Bajrang Punia (Bronze in Wrestling), Manpreet Singh-led Men’s Hockey Team (Bronze) and Neeraj Chopra (Gold in Javelin Throw).

Posted By: Mukul Sharma