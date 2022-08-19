'PM Scared Of Kejriwal's Growing Popularity': AAP Unleashes Attack On Centre As CBI Raids Manish Sisodia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party, the BJP, is scared of Arvind Kejriwal and his rising popularity across the country, that's why they are sending central agencies like CBI and ED to our leaders, Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha said today after CBI officials reached Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia's house in the morning to conduct raids in connection with the new liquor policy implemented by the Delhi government last year in November.

The fresh raids by the CBI at Manish Sisodia's residence have started a war of words between the AAP and the BJP. Unleashing his attack on the Centre, alleging misuse of federal agencies, AAP RS MP Raghav Chadha said, "Seeing the public support and rising popularity of Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP and PM Modi are scared. They've unleashed agencies like CBI on our people and leaders. There is only one goal - finish Kejriwal".

Chadha further stated that the Delhi government mainly focused on two models, Education and Healthcare. Now the BJP is trying to destroy these two models by trapping AAP leaders in false cases, he said.

"They want to destroy our models of Health and Education and arrest ministers so that Kejriwal model is destroyed", Raghav Chadha said, adding, "We used to speak of 2 models-Education & Healthcare. To stop this, Health Min Satyendar Jain was jailed&they're preparing to jail Manish Sisodia too".

Echoing similar sentiments, AAP national spokesperson Sanjay Singh said the alleged irregularities in the formulation of excise policy are just “an excuse” to put the CBI after Sisodia. "The real issue here is the growing popularity of Arvind Kejriwal and his Delhi model of governance in the education and healthcare sectors," he said.

Days after Delhi Health Minister Satyender Jain, who gave the Delhi model of mohalla clinic to the world, was jailed by the Enforcement Directorate, the prime minister has put the CBI after Sisodia, he said.

"Preparations are underway to put Sisodia also behind bars as the prime minister is not able to sleep at night due to the growing popularity of Kejriwal and his Delhi model of governance in education and healthcare sectors," Singh charged.

"Entire country is happy with it. Sisodia is being discussed all over the world. But our prime minister's thinking is so petty that he sent the CBI to Sisodia's residence the very next day after the story of Delhi model of education was published in the New York Times," he said while terming the CBI action “a shame”.

The CBI carried out searches at the residences of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia and IAS officer Arava Gopi Krishna at 19 other locations after registering an FIR in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

The CBI inquiry was recommended on the Delhi Chief Secretary's report filed in July, showing prima facie violations of the GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009 and Delhi Excise Rules-2010. Apart from this, there were also "deliberate and gross procedural lapses" to provide post tender "undue benefits to liquor licensees", CBI officials said.