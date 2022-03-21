New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked Australian PM Scott Morrison for Australia's initiative to return 29 antiquities to India.

In a boost to India's bid to get back the country's stolen artifacts from across the world, Australia repatriated the antiquities, which come from different time periods with some dating back to the 9th-10th century CE.

During the virtual summit between India and Australia, PM Modi extended thank you to Morrison on behalf of all Indians.

"I thank you for the initiative to return the Indian antiquities. Antiquities sent by you include hundreds of years old artifacts and photos that were illegally taken out of Rajasthan, WB, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and other states. On behalf of all Indians, I thank you," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Modi inspected these antiquities which returned from Australia.

PM Modi inspects the 29 antiquities which have been repatriated to India by Australia. The antiquities range in 6 broad categories as per themes – Shiva and his disciples, Worshipping Shakti, Lord Vishnu and his forms, Jain tradition, portraits & decorative objects



The antiquities range in six broad categories according to themes – 'Shiva and his disciples', 'Worshipping Shakti', 'Lord Vishnu and his forms', Jain tradition, portraits and decorative objects.

These are primarily sculptures and paintings executed in a variety of materials - sandstone, marble, bronze, brass and paper, the sources said.

The antiquities include Shiva Bhairav, a 9th-10th century CE Rajasthan Sandstone, the child-saint Sambandar from 12th century CE, and seated Jina sculpture from Mount Abu region, Rajasthan.

Other antiquities include the portrait of Maharaja Sir Kishen Pershad Yamin Lala Deen Dayal, memorial portrait of Hiralal A. Gandhi, and untitled 'Manorath' portrait of donor and priests before Shri Nathji, Nathdwara.

Representing a large geographical region in India, antiquities are from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal.

According to the Archeological Survey of India, as many as 228 antiquities have been returned to India since 2014.

"The saga of Cultural Restitution continues. @ASIGoI received 29 antiquities from Australia. Total 13 number of antiquities returned from 1976 - 2013. Total 228 number of antiquities returned from 2014 - till today," the ASI said in a tweet.

