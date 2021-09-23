New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday arrived at the Washingon airport on an official visit to the US during which he will hold the first face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris, attend the maiden in-person Quad summit and address the 76th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

PM Modi will start his day by meeting with select heads of corporates in the United States including heads of Qualcomm, Adobe, Blackstone, General Atomics and First Solar. After the meeting with CEOs, PM Modi is scheduled to meet Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and will discuss a range of issues with him. He is also scheduled to meet US Vice President Kamala Harris. Referring to his first meet with her, PM Modi said he was “looking forward” to the talks to explore opportunities for cooperation, particularly in the area of science and technology.

Here are the LIVE Updates from PM Modi's US Visit:

9:20 pm: It was an outstanding meeting. We spoke about technology & the confidence in the policy reforms that are coming in India and the great potential that India has from an investment perspective: Vivek Lall, CEO of General Atomics on his meeting with PM Narendra Modi in Washington DC

9:16 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting with Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of the Blackstone Group in Washington DC, the US.

9:10 pm: Clearly with his leadership & what he's done to create a really strong balance b/w industrial policy as well as trade policy, it makes it an ideal opportunity for companies like First Solar to establish manufacturing in India: Mark R Widmar, CEO, First Solar on meeting PM Modi

9:05 pm: His (PM Modi) commitment to ensuring domestic capabilities& ensuring long-term climate goals with focus on energy independence&security, the alignment of what he's trying to achieve couldn't be better for companies looking to manufacture in India: Mark R Widmar, CEO, First Solar

8:55 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting with Vivek Lall, CEO of General Atomics in Washington DC, the US.

8:47 pm: It's always been such a pleasure to hear about his vision for how he wants to expand India. Among the key topics we talked about was continued investment in innovation, he said he believes that technology is the way to help move things forward: Shantanu Narayen, Adobe Chairman

8:43 pm: PM Modi discussed India’s renewable energy landscape with Mark Widmar, CEO, First Solar. The CEO shared plans to use PLI scheme for manufacturing solar power equipment with unique thin-film technology;& integrating India into global supply chains: Ministry of External Affairs

8:40 pm: PM Modi and Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen also held discussions over leveraging technology to provide smart education to youngsters, enhance research and the vibrant start-up sector in India, powered by the Indian youth: PMO India

8:33 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting with Mark R Widmar, CEO of First Solar in Washington DC, the US.

8:25 pm: PM Modi and Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe discussed Adobe’s ongoing activities in India and future investment plans. Ideas to leverage Digital India flagship programme in sectors like health, education and R&D were also discussed: Ministry of External Affairs

8:15 pm: PM also said that since Qualcomm has trusted Indian talent already, it can start manufacturing with the advantage the PLI scheme offers. He also spoke about new liberalised drone policy & said that Qualcomm could take part in new opportunities in the new emerging market: Sources

8:10 pm: I think the approach to driving economic growth in making India a destination for investment has been very successful and we welcome that: Cristiano Amon, President & CEO of Qualcomm on PM Modi's leadership in boosting business

8:05 pm: It was a great meeting.We're so proud of a partnership with India.We talked about 5G & its acceleration.We talked about an incredible opportunity to advance the industry not only domestically in India but India as export of technology: President & CEO of Qualcomm,Cristiano R Amon

8:00 pm: US | Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting with Adobe Chairman Shantanu Narayen, in Washington D.C.

7:45 pm: "President & CEO of Qualcomm, Cristiano R Amon & PM Modi had a productive interaction. PM Modi highlighted the vast opportunities India offers. Amon expressed keenness to work with India in areas such as 5G and other Digital India efforts," tweets Prime Minister's Office

7:28 pm: PM Narendra Modi holds a meeting with Cristiano R Amon, President and CEO of Qualcomm in Washington DC, the US.

7:16 pm: PM Modi will meet the CEOs of companies including Qualcomm, Adobe, Blackstone, General Atomics and First Solar.

7:10 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold back-to-back meetings with five top CEOs on Thursday in the United States in his first major foreign visit since the Covid-19 pandemic.

6:55 pm: External Affair Minister Dr S Jaishankar is in Washington DC to join PM Modi's delegation.

6:45 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commended the Indian Diaspora for distinguishing itself across the world, as he received an enthusiastic welcome from the community on his arrival here on a major visit to further enhance Indo-US relations.

6:30 pm: The United States has ruled out adding India or Japan to the recently created security partnership with Australia and the United Kingdom in the Indo-Pacific popular as AUKUS.

6:15 pm: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday (local time) held a meeting with Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi wherein they exchanged views on Afghanistan. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Earlier on Wednesday, Jaishankar and Motegi participated in the foreign ministers meeting of G4 countries.'

6:00 pm: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has told the G20 nations that the Taliban's commitment not to allow the use of Afghanistan's soil for terrorism in any manner should be implemented and the world expects a broad-based, inclusive process that involves representation from all sections of the Afghan society.

