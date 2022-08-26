PM Narendra Modi tops list of most popular world leaders with 75% rating: Survey

According to a Morning Consult survey, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to dominate the global rating among world leaders with a 75% approval rating. With 63% and 54% of the vote, respectively, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi came in second and third place after PM Modi.US President Joe Biden was ranked fifth on the list of 22 world leaders, with a 41% rating. Following Biden are Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida with 38%, and Canadian President Justin Trudeau with 39%.

Morning Consult Political Intelligence is currently tracking the approval ratings of government leaders and country trajectories in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Germany, India, Mexico, Netherlands, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, and the United States.

Prime Minister Modi has previously topped lists of the most well-liked world leaders in January 2022 and November 2021.This platform offers real-time polling information on political elections, elected politicians, and voting-related problems. More than 20,000 global interviews are conducted every day by Morning Consult.

Based on a seven-day moving average of all adults in a particular country, the global leader and country trajectory data has an error range of +/- 1-4 percent.

The typical sample size in the US is in the range of 45,000. The sample size in the other nations is between 500 and 5,000.

Online interviews are done with adult samples that are nationally representative in every case. The sample in India is representative of all literate people.

Each country's surveys are weighted based on demographics such as age, gender, geography, and, in certain cases, education, as determined by official government sources. Survey results are also influenced by respondents' race and ethnicity in the US.