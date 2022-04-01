New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged students not to panic and said that the exams should be treated as a festival. During the fifth edition of the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', PM Modi interacted with students who are set to appear for the board exams. The PM also advised the parents and teachers to not force their unfulfilled dreams and aspirations upon children.

"You are not giving exams for the first time. In a way, you are exam-proof. Thus, do not be stressed. Remember, you have overcome such exams before," PM Modi said at the event held at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium on Friday.

"There is no one sitting here who is appearing for exams for the first time. We have become exam proof by repeatedly sitting for exams after equal intervals of time. Exams are a stepping stone in our life," he further said.

Urging students to stay away from an environment of panic, the PM advised students to appear for examinations with full self-confidence.

"I want students to stay away from a panic environment during exams. No need to copy friends, just keep doing whatever you do with full confidence and I believe all of you will be able to give your exam in a festive mood, without any stress," he said.

During his interaction, the Prime Minister spoke on several issues and also answered questions from students and teachers.

PM Modi said that technology is not a bane and should be used effectively.

"Students should introspect themselves while studying online, whether they actually study or spend time watching reels on social media."

"Whatever happens offline, same takes place online. This means the medium is not the problem. Irrespective of the medium, if our mind is delved into the subject, then it won't make a difference is grasping things," he added.

The Prime Minister also assured the students that he will answer their remaining queries on the Namo App.

"All the queries of the students that might not be discussed here due to time crunch will be answered by me in the Namo App via videos, audio messages and written texts," said PM Modi.

"Today's program is particularly special to me as I meet you all after a long gap," added PM Modi.

Meanwhile, students who arrived at the Talkatora stadium to participate in the interaction with the Prime Minister shared their experiences before the commencement of the programme.

A class 12 student of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kapurthala, Chhavni said, "I am very excited to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and feel very fortunate on getting this opportunity. It is very common for students to experience stress before appearing for examinations. But when the Prime Minister himself interacts with students face-to-face, it acts as a motivating force and it feels really nice to listen to him, it takes away a lot of stress of the students and helps a lot in managing that anxiety."

Another student from JNV, Kanpur Nagar, Uttar Pradesh said, "I am excited and nervous at the same time. I feel extremely fortunate to get a golden chance to interact with the Prime Minister."

"I have never met the Prime Minister in person, never had an opportunity to interact with him in person, so I am really excited to participate in this interaction," said another student of class 10 from Jawahar Navodya Vidyalaya, Faridabad.

Pariksha Pe Charcha is being organised for the last four years by the Education Ministry's Department of School Education and Literacy. The first three editions of PPC were held in Delhi in an interactive town-hall format. The fourth edition was held online on April 7 last year.

(With inputs from agencies)

