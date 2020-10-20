As speculated, PM Modi is speaking on the coronavirus situation in India ahead of the festival season and the oncoming winters.

This is PM Modi's seventh address to the nation since he announced the nationwide lockdown may back in March to curb the spread of coronavirus. Since June, the government has been uplifting the lockdown restrictions in a phased manner to revive the sagging economy.

India's COVID-19 caseload has breached 76-lakh mark but what has come as a sigh of relief is that number of active coronavirus cases is less than 7.5 lakh. On Monday, the country reported less than 50,000 cases - the lowest single-day spike in around four months.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's address to nation:

06:14 pm: Scientists of our country are also working hard for vaccine. Several corona vaccines are currently in operation in India. Some of these are on advanced stage: PM Modi

06:12 pm: The fatality rate in India is 83 out of every 10 Lakh population in India, whereas it is more than 600 in countries like the US, Brazil, Spain, Britain: PM Modi

06:12 pm: If you are negligent, coming out without a mask, you are putting yourself, your family, your family's children, the elderly in the same great crisis: PM Modi

06:11 pm: Today, the recovery rate in the country is good. The fatality rate is low. 5,500 people out of every 10 Lakh population in India are infected, whereas in countries like the US & Brazil this figure is around 25,000: PM Modi

06:08 pm: Our fight against corinavirus should not weaken unless the vaccine arrives: PM Modi

06:06 pm: In this festive season, markets are bright again but we need to remember that the lockdown might have ended but COVID-19 still persists. With efforts of every Indian over last 7-8 months, India is in a stable situation we must not let it deteriorate: PM Modi

06:05 pm: In the fight against Covid, right from Janta curfew, all Indians have played a crucial role: PM Modi

06:03 pm: We should not forget that the virus is not gone yet. We have improve the situation in the country: PM Modi

06:00 pm: PM Modi addresses nation. It is highly speculated that this address will be on the COVID-19 situation in the country.

05:50 pm: Experts have warned of an exponential increase of 26 lakh cases per month if COVID-19 protocols are not followed during the upcoming festival season and winters.

05:41 pm: In his last address on June 30, PM Modi had announced extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), a scheme to provide free ration to over 80 crore people, mostly poor, by five more months till November end.

05:35 pm: On Monday, PM Modi said India has one of the recovery rates in the world because India was one of the first countries to adopt a flexible lockdown.

