New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an important meeting on Thursday to review the preparedness to deal with the heatwave affecting parts of the country and the upcoming monsoon season, government sources said as reported by news agency Press Trust of India (PTI).

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to Delhi after concluding his three-day visit to three European countries. He will be holding 7-8 meetings during the day including the heatwave review meeting. The Prime Minister will immediately attend office upon reaching India.

Several parts of the country have logged all-time high temperatures under the impact of the torrid heatwave. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert for five states including Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha.

Last month, Delhi recorded its second hottest April this year since 1951. The monthly average maximum temperature in the city went up to as high as 40.2 degrees Celsius. The all-time high maximum temperature for the month of April in Delhi was 45.6 degrees Celsius in 1941.

However, the Wednesday rains brought some relief to the city and the adjoining areas from the scorching sun. Delhiites woke up to a pleasant morning on Thursday with a cloudy sky prediction for the next three days, as per the IMD forecast.

Earlier, the health ministry had also issued an advisory for all states and UTs to ensure preparedness to deal with the rising temperature. The ministry listed dos and don'ts to observe during the heatwave.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, in a letter, requested states and UTs to keep daily surveillance on heat-related illnesses under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) in all states and districts starting March 1.

Among the dos, the Centre has advised people to stay hydrated, covered, alert, and stay indoors as much as possible. “Elderly or sick people living alone should be supervised and their health monitored on a daily basis,” it said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha