New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will address the nation on the 400th birth anniversary of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur from the Red Fort. The address is a part of an event, organised by the central government and the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), to celebrate the 400th Prakash Parv.

This will be the first in the history of India when a prime minister will address the country from the Red Fort after sunset.

Ahead of PM Modi's address, security has been beefed up at the Red Fort and nearby areas. Officials, quoted by news agency PTI, said a multi-layered security ring comprising more than 1,000 Delhi police personnel and those from various agencies has been deployed at the Red Fort.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address from the Red Fort:

21:32 hours: Visual from the Red Fort.

21:29 hours: PM Modi at Red Fort,

21:18 hours: PM Modi has arrived at the Red Fort.

21:15 hours: PM Modi's address will begin shortly

21:05 hours: We have made adequate security arrangements by working in coordination with multiple security agencies to ensure all arrangements are in place, including from an anti-sabotage standpoint, a senior police official told PTI.

21:00 hours: For PM Modi's security, Delhi police officials have said that they have installed over 100 CCTV cameras inside the Red Fort compound. Besides, NSG snipers, SWAT commandos, kite hunters, canine units and sharpshooters have also been delpoyed.

20:50 hours: This two-day event has been organised by the central government along with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC). It was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday.

20:45 hours: At 9:15 PM tomorrow, 21st April, l will have the honour of taking part in the 400th Parkash Purab celebrations of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji. The programme will be held at the iconic Red Fort. A commemorative coin and postage stamp will also be released, PM Modi had tweeted on Wednesday.

20:40 hours: Besides addressing the event, PM Modi today will also release a commemorative coin and postage stamp, according to the PMO.

20:35 hours: PM Modi will address the nation today at 9.15 pm from the Red Fort as a part of an event to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary of Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur.

