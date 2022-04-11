New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with US President Joe Biden today, April 11 in a virtual meeting ahead of the India and US 2+2 dialogue. PM Modi and US President Biden can discuss a range of topics including the COVID-19 pandemic, climate crisis, and global economy among others and can further deepen ties between India and the US.

Both the leaders are expected to discuss on Russian Invasion of Ukraine and President Biden will continue our close consultations on the consequences of Russia's brutal war against Ukraine and mitigating its destabilizing impact on global food supply and commodity markets, the White House Press Secretary said in a statement.

They will also advance ongoing conversations about the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework and delivering high-quality infrastructure.

"President Biden and Prime Minister Modi will discuss cooperation on a range of issues including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, countering the climate crisis, strengthening the global economy, and upholding a free, open, rules-based international order to bolster security, democracy, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki informed on Sunday.

The virtual meeting will enable both sides to continue their regular and high-level engagement aimed at further strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, the MEA had said in a statement.

According to the statement, Biden last spoke to Prime Minister Modi with other Quad Leaders in March 2022 in which India resisted US efforts to put the Russia-Ukraine issue on the agenda. Soon after, the US President had described India's stand on the issue as "somewhat shaky"

This meeting will precede the US-India 2+2 Ministerial between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and External Affairs Minister Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh of India.

