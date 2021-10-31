New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met with German Chancellor Angela Markel on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Italy. The two leaders in a brief meet held extensive deliberations on the strong bilateral relations and reaffirmed commitment to maintaining the close strategic partnership.

The PM who is attending the G20 summit at the invitation of his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, and other officials during his meeting with Merkel.

"PM @narendramodi and Chancellor Merkel met on the sidelines of the Rome @g20org Summit. There were extensive deliberations on India-Germany relations. The strong friendship between the two nations augurs well for the well-being of our planet," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a tweet.

"Reaffirmed our commitment to maintaining the close Strategic Partnership with Germany," it said in another tweet.

Earlier, today Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited more investments from Spain in India's infrastructure projects as he met his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including the situation in Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific.

The two leaders also discussed India-European Union relations as well as cooperation on climate action and priorities at the upcoming COP26 summit in Glasgow. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest including Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific.

On the sidelines of the G20 summit, Prime Minister Modi interacted with several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in among others.

Italy has been holding the presidency of the G20 since December last year.

(With PTI Inputs)

Posted By: Ashita Singh