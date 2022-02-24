New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be speaking with Russian President Vladimir Putin shortly, Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla said on Thursday.

Earlier today, PM Modi met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and other officials including Home Minster Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to discuss the economic impact of the Russia-Ukraine crisis and ways to mitigate the impact of rising crude oil prices.

Meanwhile, The tension between the two nations escalated after Putin on Monday recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions- Donetsk and Luhansk, as independent entities escalating the ongoing tensions between the two countries. Ukraine gained independence in 1991 after the disintegration of the Soviet Union.

Russian President Putin on Thursday morning said special military operations are being launched "to protect" the people in the Donbas region. He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences".

Earlier today, Ukrainian envoy to India Dr. Igor Polikha urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to activate dialogue with Russia amid the ongoing crisis.

Ambassador Igor Polikha asked Indian PM Modi to intervene in the matter. Urging PM Modi to step into the crisis, he said, "We urge PM Narendra Modi to immediately contact Russian President Vladimir Putin and our President Volodymyr Zelensky."

In an emotional appeal to Narendra Modi, Ambassador Igor said, "I don't know how many world leaders Putin may listen to but the status of Modi ji makes me hopeful. In the case of his strong voice, Putin at least should think over it. We are expecting for much more favourable attitude of the Indian government."

"Many times in history, India played a peacekeeping role. We're asking for your strong voice to stop this war," said Igor Polikha.





Posted By: Ashita Singh