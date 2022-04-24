Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday will visit the Palli Panchayat in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district to participate in the celebration of National Panchayati Raj Day and address all the Gram Sabhas across the country. This will be the Prime Minister's first to Jammu and Kashmir post the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of the erstwhile state in August 2019.

During his visit, PM Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects - including the the Banihal Qazigund Road Tunnel - worth over Rs 20,000 crore.

Ahead of PM Modi's visit, security has been hightened across the union territory (UT) and a red alert has been sounded. Officials have said additional joint security check points with reinforcements have been set up at multiple places "to scuttle any attempt by the terrorists to carry out any attack".

Here are the LIVE Updates from PM Modi's Jammu and Kashmir visit:

9:31 hours: The Jammu and Kashmir police suspects that the blast in the Lalian village was caused by a lightning strike or a meteorite. However, they have launched a probe.

9:14 hours: BREAKING: A suspected blast was reported by villagers in open agricultural land in Lalian village, Bishnah, Jammu. Police is suspecting a lightning strike or a meteorite. Investigation underway, says Jammu and Kashmir Police.

9:10 hours: Security checks are underway at the venue in Palli village.

9:01 hours: PM Modi will today also address the nation via Mann Ki Baat.

8:33 hours: I am eager to inaugurate the Amrit Sarovar initiative which marks a special moment in the collective endeavours to rejuvenate our water bodies and conserve every drop of water. Under this initiative, 75 water bodies will be developed and rejuvenated in each district, PM Modi tweeted earlier.

8:15 hours: PM Modi will also launch a new initiative named Amrit Sarovar. It is aimed at developing and rejuvenating 75 water bodies in each district of the country.

7:58 hours: PM Modi, who will visit the Samba district, will also launch the Amrit Sarovar initiative. Later in the day, he will attend the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Awards Ceremony in Mumbai.

7:49 hours: PM Modi will participate in the celebration of National Panchayati Raj Day in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district at around 11.30 am today. He will also address the event and inaugurate multiple projects worth Rs 20,000 crore in the UT.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma