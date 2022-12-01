'Competition In Congress To Insult Me': PM Modi After Kharge's 'Ravan' Remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hit out at Congress over party president Mallikarjun Kharge's 'Ravan' remarks against him. Campaigning in Gujarat's Kalol, PM Modi said the Congress members are competing against each other in throwing insults at him.

The prime minister trained his guns at the grand old party and said, "There is a competition in the Congress on who will insult Modi more, use bigger, sharper insults."

His statement comes a day after Congress chief Kharge asked if PM Modi has "100 heads like Ravan". "Leaving his work, he keeps campaigning for elections to the municipal corporation, and in those held for electing MLAs and MPs. He talks about himself all the time - 'Don't look at anyone, vote after seeing Modi'. How many times see your face? How many forms do you have? Do you have 100 heads like Ravan?" the Congress leader asked during an address in poll-bound Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

Commenting on Kharge, PM Modi said, "I respect Kharge ji. He will say what he has been told to say. Congress party doesn't know that this is Rambhakts' Gujarat. On this land of 'Rambhakts', they were asked to say, 'Modi ji 100 maatha wala raavan'."

Questioning Congress' democratic values, PM Modi said, "If they believed in democracy, they would have never gone to this level. They believe in one family and not democracy. They can do anything to please that one family and that family is everything to them, not democracy."

Earlier, another Congress leader, Madhusudan Mistry, had said, "We want to show Modiji his aukat (status)" while talking about renaming a stadium named after Narendra Modi.

PM Modi's home state Gujarat is holding the first phase of assembly elections today. AAP's chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi, BJP's Rivaba Jadeja and Darshita Shah are among 788 in the fray. The second phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls will be held on December 5, and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.