PM Narendra Modi Congratulates All Padma Awardees, Says 'India Cherishes Their Efforts'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated all the Padma award winners and said the entire nation cherishes their accomplishments.

"Congratulations to those who have been conferred the #PadmaAwards. India cherishes their rich and varied contributions to the nation and their efforts to enhance our growth trajectory," taking to Twitter the PM wrote.

Congratulations to those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. India cherishes their rich and varied contributions to the nation and their efforts to enhance our growth trajectory. #PeoplesPadma https://t.co/M6p4FWGhFU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2023

Meanwhile, India is all geared up to celebrate the 74th Republic day on Thursday with great zeal. On the eve of R-day 2023, Padma award winners were announced. The list comprises six Padma Vibhushan, nine Padma Bhushan and 91 Padma Shri awards. Nineteen of the awardees are women. There are seven posthumous awardees.

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav and Dilip Mahalanabis, who pioneered the wide wide Oral Rehydration Solution(ORS), and noted architect Balkrishna Doshi have been named for Padma Vibhushan posthumously.

Other Padma Vibhushan awardees are former External Affairs Minister and former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna (Public Affairs), tabla maestro Zakir Hussain (Art) and Srinivas Vardhan (Science and Engineering).

Meanwhile, the nine Padma Bhushan awardees include Kumar Manglam Birla (Trade and Industry), Vani Jairam (Art), Sudha Murty (Social Work) and Chinna Jeeyar and Kamlesh D Patel (Others - Spiritualism).

The 91 Padma Shri awardees include Rakesh Jhunjhun Wala and actor Raveena Ravi Tandon and RRR music composer MM Keeravaani.

Famous playback singer Suman Kalyanpur and renowned singer from Tamil Nadu Vani Jairam were also selected for Padma Shri. Organic farmers from Himachal Pradesh Nekram Sharma, hero of Jharkhand's Ho tribal language Janum Singh Soy were also selected for the Padma Shri.

Eighty-year-old linguistics professor from Telangana B Ramakrishna Reddy, Toto language preserver from West Bengal Dhaniram Toto, and folk dancer from Kodagu in Karnataka Rani Machaiah were also selected for Padma Shri, the statement said.

These awards will be conferred by the President at ceremonial functions which are held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March or April every year.

For 2023, the President has approved the conferment of 106 Padma awards, including three duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one). Nineteen of the awardees are women and the list also includes two people from the category of foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and seven posthumous awardees.