Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fondness for nature is public knowledge and it has been evident on several occasions

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's fondness for nature is public knowledge and it has been evident on several occasions. On Sunday, PM Modi treated his social media followers with an adorable video of his bonding with peacocks at his official residence. Titled “precious moments”,

The 1.47-minute video shows the prime minister feeding a peacock and a pair of peahens. The peacocks could be seen eating from PM Modi’s hands and even following him around the lush green residence as he performs routine exercise in the morning. Along with the video, he also shared a poem dedicated to the national bird.

Prime Minister has written two books to highlight his vision for the environment are 'Convenient Action: Gujarat's Response to Challenges of Climate Change' and 'Convenient Action- Continuity for Change', the sources noted. His other book, 'Aankh Aa Dhanya Che', has poems on nature. It was originally written in Gujarati and then translated to several other languages. When the world spoke of climate change, Modi talked about "climate justice" and linked human value systems with the fight against climate change, they said.

"The prime minister pioneered the launch of International Solar Alliance to harness solar energy for a better future. He appeared on the show 'Man Versus Wild' where he highlighted India's ethos of living in harmony with nature," the sources added. As chief minister of Gujarat, Modi ensured that it was among the first states in India and the world to have a climate change department, they said.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha