New York (USA) | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Here are the key highlights from PM Modi's address at the UNGA:

* In the last 1.5 years, the entire world has been facing the worst pandemic in 100 years, I pay tribute to all those who have lost their lives in this deadly pandemic and I express my condolences to their families

* On 15 August this year, India entered the 75th year of independence. Our diversity is the identity of our strong democracy

* Development should be all-inclusive, universal and one that nurtures all

* I would like to inform the UNGA that India has developed the world's first DNA vaccine. This can be administered to anyone above the age of 12. An mRNA vaccine is in the final stages of development. Indian scientists are also developing a nasal vaccine against COVID19

* It is with the principle (of 'antyodaya' -- where no one is left behind) in mind that India today is moving forward on path of integrated equitable development. Our priority is that development should be all inclusive, all pervasive, universal and one that nurtures all

* Yes, democracy can deliver. Yes, democracy has delivered. Today is birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, the proponent of 'Ekatma Manav Darshan', meaning integral humanism or the development journey taken together, the expansion from self to universe

* The Corona pandemic has taught the world that the global economy be further diversified. That is why the expansion of global value chains is very important. Our 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan' is inspired by this sentiment

* On the ocassion of 75 years of independence, India is going to launch 75 satellites into space made by Indian students

* We have also started work on making India the world's largest green hydrogen hub. We are answerable to our future generations. Today, the world is facing an increased threat of regressive thinking and extremism

* In such a situation, the entire world must make science-based, rational and progressive thinking the basis for development. In order to strengthen a science-based approach, India is promoting experience-based learning

* It is absolutely essential to ensure that Afghanistan's territory is not used to spread terrorism and for terrorist activities

* We also need to ensure that no country tries to take advantage of delicate situation in Afghanistan and use it for its own selfish interests. At this time, people of Afghanistan, women and children, minorities need help. We must fulfill our duties by providing them with help

* Our oceans are also the lifeline of international trade. We must protect them from the race for expansion. The international community must speak in one voice to strengthen a rule-based world order

