Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually addressed 'State of the World' address at Davos-based World Economic Forum. PM Modi said that India gave a bouquet of hope to the world, comprising of its unbreakable trust in democracy, along with technology to empower 21st century through the talent and temperament of Indian citizens.

"The upcoming G20 Summit will be very important because now we are looking at how the economy and supply chain will function post-Corona. In this period of coronavirus, India showcased its strength by providing free food to more than 80 crores of our citizens. I am sure in the times to come, India will fulfill the hopes and aspirations of the world," Modi said.

Reflecting on India's vaccination programme, PM Modi said while India is celebrating 75th year of its independence, the country also administered 156 crore vaccine doses to its population.

4.4 billion UPI transactions just in last month: PM Modi at Davos

Further reflecting on India's digital payment interface, PM Modi said that India has the world's largest, safe and successful digital payments platform. "In the last month alone, 4.4 billion transactions have taken place in India through Unified Payments Interface (UPI)," PM Modi said.

Best time to invest in India: PM Modi at Davos



PM Modi said that this is the best time to invest in India. "The entrepreneurship spirit that Indians have, the ability to adopt new technology, can give new energy to each of our global partners," he said.

We followed 'One Earth One Health' formula during pandemic: PM Modi



PM Modi said that India's policies and decision-making is based not just on present needs, but also on goals of next 25 years.

"On path to make India self-reliant, our focus not only on making processes easier, but also to incentivise investment and production," Modi added.

"India's growth period of next 25 years will be green and clean, and also sustainable and reliable. India followed vision of 'One Earth, One Health' and provided medicines, vaccines to several countries during COVID-19," Modi further said at WEF event. The virtual event, which started from on Monday, will continue till January 21. It will be addressed by several Heads of State including Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, European Commission President Ursua von der Leyen, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Chinese President Xi Jinping, among others.

