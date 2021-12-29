New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was scheduled to visit United Arab Emirates (UAE) in January, has been postponed, sources said on Wednesday, as reported by news agency ANI.

According to the ANI sources, PM Modi was scheduled to visit the UAE on January 6. PM Modi was expected to meet the top leadership of the UAE during the proposed visit.

Now, the visit will have to be rescheduled due to the rising number of Omicron cases and could possibly be held in February as per a report by Hindustan Times.

The cases of Omicron variant have been spreading across the globe at a very fast pace. It has severely affected the United States and Europe. The severity of the situation is such that in the US, Omicron has become the dominant variant replacing the highly contagious Delta variant which wreaked havoc during the second wave.

In India alone, the number of Omicron cases is nearing 800. The variant is spreading at an unprecedented rate. Delhi currently, has the highest number of cases with 238 patients followed by Maharashtra with 167 cases.

Also, the UAE, which is a federation of seven emirates, on Monday reported 1,732 new coronavirus cases and one death. Abu Dhabi, the capital of UAE has imposed strict travel restrictions to curb the spread.

According to Abu Dhabi’s Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, Vaccinated individuals will require a green status on their mobile-phone health app and those who aren’t vaccinated will need a negative PCR test to enter the emirate from December 3.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha