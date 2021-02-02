The ‘Aatmanirbhar' India campaign is the large-scale manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccine in the country. Read on to how the word gained popularity.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The COVID-19 outbreak led the government to come up with some new health measures and PM Modi’s ‘Aatmanirbharta’ was one of them. As the word became quite popular amongst the masses, globally, Oxford Languages named it the Hindi Word of the Year 2020.

The word was selected by language experts Kritika Agrawal, Poonam Nigam Sahay and Imogen Foxell’s advisory panel. In her statement, Kritika Agarwal was quoted saying, "gives a voice to the strength displayed by young and old alike in dealing with extended periods of isolation, lack of familial support, loss of livelihoods and other difficulties through sheer determination and self-reliance."

While, Oxford University Press India managing director, Sivaramarkrishnan Venkateswaran in his statement said, "In an unprecedented year, aatmanirbharta found resonance with a wide cross-section of people as it is seen to be an answer to the revival of a Covid-impacted economy."

The meaning of ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in English is self-reliance. The word gained popularity after PM Modi stressed that we as a country gave to become self-reliant to drive away the perils of the deadly coronavirus. The ‘Aatmanirbhar' India campaign is the large-scale manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

Also, during the 2021 Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath, the Department of Biotechnology showcased the coronavirus vaccine development process in its tableau in the parade.

Meanwhile, talking about previous years, the terms which made their way to became Hindi words of the year 2017, 2018 and 2019 are ‘Aadhaar’, ‘Nari Shakti’ and ‘Samvidhaan’.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal