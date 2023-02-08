PM Modi's 'Special' Jacket Made With Recycled Plastic To Be Made Available For Public

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the parliament today wore a special jacket made up of recycled plastic bottles. The jacket attracted many eyes towards it and was buzzing in the media. Now, the same jacket will be available in major cities within three months, said Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Chairman, SM Vaidya, on the sidelines of the ongoing India Energy Week 2023 in Bengaluru.

Under the 'Unbottled' initiative of Indian Oil, the Prime Minister on Monday launched the uniforms made from recycled plastic at the ongoing India Energy Week 2023 in Bengaluru.

In an interview with the news agency ANI, the IOCL Chairman said that within three months jackets made by recycled plastic waste bottle will be available to all people. People will be able to buy the jacket at the retail outlets of oil marketing companies (OMC) such as IOCL, BPCL and HPCL.

Vaidya said that recycled products will not be limited to just oil marketing companies or army personnel. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a very big statement by wearing a jacket and about recycling plastic bottle waste.

"While inaugurating India Energy Week Prohibited has given the mantra of reduce, reuse and recycle. This Jacket is an example that how can we reduce the consumption of fresh polymer and promote recycling," Vaidya said.

Vaidya said that PM wearing such a jacket will raise recycling to a new level.

"We had started the uniform made by using plastic bottles to spread this initiative. OMCs have a total of 70,000 outlets in India. We want to spread the message of recycling to every household. PM took this initiative to the next level," Vaidya added.

During the energy week event launch, PM Modi linked India's efforts for Green Growth, and Energy Transition with Indian values of where the circular economy is part of every Indian's lifestyle and Reducing, reusing and Recycle are part of the culture.

He said initiatives of recycling plastic bottles into uniforms will strengthen Mission LiFE.

Earlier, at the COP26 summit in Glasgow in 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had committed to an ambitious five-part "Panchamrit" pledge, including reaching 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity, to generate half of all energy requirements from renewables, to reduce emissions by 1 billion tons by 2030. Notably, India banned several single-use plastics starting July 2022.

Single-use plastics are typically items that are discarded after being used only once and do not go through the recycling process.