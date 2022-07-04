PM Modi’s Security Compromised In Vijaywada, Chopper Path Disturbed With Black Balloons; 4 Held

In what may seem as a major breach of security, black balloons were released into the flight path of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mi-17 helicopter as it took off from the Vijayawada International Airport (VIA) for Bhimavaram on Monday. After the incident happened, 4 Congress workers were arrested by the police on the spot who release the balloons in the air as a mark of protest.

The state police, however, denied any breach of security. According to the police, the incident took place 4 km from the helipad, where the PM’s chopper was scheduled for take-off.

"3 Congress protesters taken into custody for releasing black balloons soon after PM Modi's chopper took off from Gannavaram Airport, where a strict security cordon was set up around the airport, " said SP Siddharth Kaushal, Krishna district.

"The 4 arrested Congress workers will be produced before the court," added Vijay Pal, DSP, Krishna District, Andhra Pradesh. Watch here:

#WATCH | A Congress worker released black balloons moments after PM Modi's chopper took off, during his visit to Andhra Pradesh.



In the video doing rounds on social media, some of the congress workers are seen climbing a building under construction in a village far away from the VIA at Gannavaram and releasing those black balloons, ostensibly filled with hydrogen.

The video clip showed the balloons being released as the Mi-17s took off from Gannavaram and entered the flight path over the village. The balloons were floating high in the air as the two choppers flew past but it could not be established whether they were anywhere close.

Reportedly, the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee gave a call to organise protests during the PM's visit to the state on Monday, to unveil the statue of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju, in protest against the “broken promises”, including a grant of special category status to AP.

The Prime Minister's trip ended without incident, much to the relief of everyone but the SPG that is in charge of his security is said to have taken a serious view of it and sought an explanation from the state.