PM Modi's Security Breached In Karnataka After Youth Breaks Barricade To Offer Him Garland | Watch

A MAN on Thursday breached the security cover of Prime Minister Narendra Modi while he was leading a roadshow in Karnataka’s Hubballi. The security personnel present at the spot immediately pulled away the man, who apparently broke through a barricade and rushed towards his car to give him a garland. PM Modi extended his hand to accept the garland but could not reach out to the boy as security officials got hold of the garland and handed it over to him.

In a video that has been doing the rounds, the man can be seen coming at an arm’s length to the Prime Minister, who was accorded the highest level of security in the country. "The whole area was properly sanitised by security agencies. It is not a serious lapse," ANI quoted PM's security sources as saying. They also said that all the people present in the enclosure from where the boy came out, were frisked by the Special Protection Group.

#WATCH | Karnataka: A young man breaches security cover of PM Modi to give him a garland, pulled away by security personnel, during his roadshow in Hubballi.



The man was carrying a garland and had tried to honour the Prime Minister while he was cheering the crowd. The video showed the Prime Minister taking the garland and putting it on the bonnet of his car, as the guards pulled the man away.

Hundreds of people who were lining up the street on both sides were evidently excited and accorded the Prime Minister a warm welcome. The Prime Minister went on to inaugurate the National Youth Festival after this incident had passed and the roadshow ended normally.

During the roadshow, Modi was waving at the crowd while standing on the footboard of the SUV which was slowly moving on the road. Several people can be seen in the video chanting ‘Modi Modi’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. People were even seen showering flower petals on the cavalcade of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as it passed through the road slowly, according to media reports.

Modi is visiting Karnataka to inaugurate the National Youth Festival at Railway Sports Ground, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. National Youth Day is celebrated on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand, to honour and cherish his ideals, teachings and contributions.

The National Youth Festival is held every year to provide exposure to our talented youth at the national level, along with galvanising them towards nation-building, ANI quoted an official statement by the Prime Minister's Office. Karnataka, which is currently ruled by the BJP, will go to polls by May this year.

