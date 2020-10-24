The two aircraft had joined Air India in 2018 and were sent for special modifications for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second special aircraft Boeing 777-300 ER will reportedly land in Delhi on Saturday. The government of India has purchased two special aircraft to facilitate the travel of PM Modi, President Ram Nath and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. The first aircraft had landed in Delhi on October 1. The Special Extra Section Flight (SESF) aircraft for Modi and other VVIPs will land at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The new aircraft will be used to fly the Prime Minister, President and Vice President and have Indian Air Force pilots. The VVIP aircraft were earlier scheduled to reach India in July but the delivery was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

'Aircraft on par with one used by US President'

The special aircraft for PM Modi, dubbed as 'Air India One', is equipped with advance communication system which allows availing audio and video communication function at mid-air without being hacked. The aircraft also have a missile defence systems and destroy incoming missiles automatically if attacked. It's missile defence is said to be on par with the 'Air Force One', a similar aircraft used by the President of the United States of America.

The aircraft has a big suit/cabin for the VVIP, a mini medical centre has also been set up in the aircraft. It also has a standard space for the press. The VVIP aircraft is a replacement of wide-body aircraft Boeing B-747 jumbo aircraft whose call sign is Air India One.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma