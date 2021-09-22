The B-777 will take 15 hours of non-stop flight directly to the US. As it is avoiding Afghanistan's airspace, the flight will fly extra hours for the US trip.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's non-stop flight to the United States (US) will avoid Afghanistan and fly over Pakistan after Islamabad gave its permission to use its airspace. According to a report by news agency ANI, India had sought permission from Pakistan to allow its airspace from PM Modi's flight to the US.

"Pakistan has allowed India to use its airspace," ANI quoted a top government source as saying.

Pakistan had closed its airspace for India after New Delhi abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two union territories (UTs). Islamabad had also denied the use of its airspace to President Ram Nath Kovind when he was visiting Iceland. Later, it also denied permission to PM Modi when he was visiting the US and Germany.

"In view of the situation in (Jammu and) Kashmir and India's attitude, oppression and barbarity...and the violation of rights in the region, we have decided not to give permission to the Indian prime minister and we have conveyed this decision to the Indian High Commission," Pakistan Foreign Ministry had said in 2019.

Meanwhile, PM Modi on Wednesday left for the US from the Indian Air Force (IAF) Technical Airbase in Delhi. First time Air India One (AI1) the call sign of India's VVIP Boeing aircraft has been deployed for US long haul direct flight. The new Boeing B-777 aircraft Extra Range (ER300) aircraft, which was recently modified for VVIP guests of India is also equipped with advanced defence systems.

The B-777 will take 15 hours of non-stop flight directly to the US. As it is avoiding Afghanistan's airspace, the flight will fly extra hours for the US trip.

The VVIP plane will avoid Afghanistan airspace, the country had closed its airspace for any commercial use. The new regime in Afghanistan announced the closure of its airspace on August 16 just after the Taliban took full control of the nation.

Due to the precarious security situation in Afghanistan, the Indian government has advised its carriers to avoid airspace over the country.

