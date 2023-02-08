PM Modi's New Parliament Jacket Has Something Special About It

Additionally, about 10 crore PET bottles will be recycled to create eco-friendly clothing for IOC staff members and the armed forces.

By Priyanka Munshi
Wed, 08 Feb 2023 02:07 PM IST
Minute Read
He has always been a leader in movements to combat climate change and save the environment. (Image Credit: Screengrab From Lok Sabha TV)

One of the world's biggest men is Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has always been a leader in movements to combat climate change and save the environment. Remember Narendra Modi in 2019 plodding on a beach in Mahabalipuram, walking the walk? His green message was really emblazoned all over the blue jacket he recently wore, which stated that it was manufactured entirely of recycled PET bottles and that it was highly exceptional because of this. That's why he wore it to the legislature.

The Indian Oil Corporation gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi this half-sleeved light blue "sadri" jacket during India Energy Week in Bengaluru. It is made completely of recycled plastic bottles. He put it on as soon as he walked into the legislature. Additionally, about 10 crore PET bottles will be recycled to create eco-friendly clothing for IOC staff members and the armed forces.

With a budget of Rs 19,700 crore, the government has also started the National Green Hydrogen Mission. The overarching objective is to speed up the economy's shift to a low-carbon economy, lessen dependency on fossil fuels, and take the lead in all market segments. Nirmala Sitaram, India's finance minister, announced an expenditure of Rs 35,000 crore in the budget session of 2023 merely to meet the net zero and green energy targets.

