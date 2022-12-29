PM Modi's Mother Heeraben's Health Improves, Likely To Be Discharged In A Day Or Two: Report

A DAY after she was admitted to a hospital in Ahemdabad, the 99-year-old Heeraben Modi, the mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is showing improvement in her health and is likely to be discharged in a day or two, The Gujarat government, as quoted by NDTV said on Thursday.

"Heeraba's health is good. Her health is improving rapidly. She is likely to be discharged in a day or two. Oral diet started yesterday night," read a communication from the Chief Minister's Office, NDTV reported.

On Wednesday, PM Modi visited his mother Heeraben was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad after her health deteriorated on Tuesday night. Security has tightened at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre where Heeraben was admitted.

In a statement on her health, the hospital said Heeraben's condition was stable. "UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre, Ahmedabad hospital's spokesperson hereby informing that Hon'ble Prime Minister's Mother is admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre, Ahmedabad & her health condition is stable," the complete statement read.

This came a day after PM Modi's brother Prahlad Modi and his family members sustained injuries in a car accident near Mysuru. Prahlad Modi, his son, daughter-in-law and grandchild were in the car along with the driver when the incident took place. According to police, they (Prahlad Modi and his family) had sustained minor injuries.

The incident happened near Kadakola around 1.30 PM when their car, on the way to Bandipur, is said to have hit the road divider. Mysuru Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar has visited the spot and the hospital, sources said.