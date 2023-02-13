'PM Modi's Hands Were Shaking': In Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi Escalates Attack Over Adani Issue

CONGRESS MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his link with industrialist and currently in limelight Gautam Adani. He said the prime minister “thinks that he is very powerful, but he doesn't realise that the absolute last thing that I am scared of is Narendra Modi”.

Recalling the speech he had made in Parliament recently in which he had raised certain matters pertaining to the Hindenburg report on the Adani Group of companies, Gandhi while addressing Congress workers in his constituency, said he was asked to show proof with regard to what he had said.

He questioned why parts of his speech in Parliament during the budget session were removed, but no words were expunged from the PM's speech in which he allegedly insulted the Congress leader.

“Parts of my speech in Parliament were removed. I did not insult anybody. I was asked to show proof with regards to what I said and I have written a letter to the Lok Sabha speaker with every point they have removed along with supporting proof,” Gandhi said.

A major part of Gandhi's address during a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks on the President's address was removed.

"Modi thinks that he is very powerful and people will get scared of him. He doesn't realise that the absolute last thing that I am scared of is Narendra Modi", the Wayanad MP said, escalating his attacks on the Prime Minister's alleged link with Adani.

“I don’t expect my words will be allowed to go on the record. The PM of the country directly insult me but his words are not taken off the record. He said why is your name Gandhi and not Nehru,” he added.

Gandhi also said the truth always comes out. “All you have to do was to look at my face when I was speaking and his face. Look how many times the PM drank water and how his hands were shaking while drinking water,” he said.

He further alleged that it’s important for everyone in this country to see the Parliament proceedings, comprehend what’s happening in the country and understand the “nexus between the PM and Mr Adani.