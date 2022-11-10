PM Modi's First Seat And BJP's Decades-Old Bastion, Rajkot West Sees New Contender After Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing at the launch and laid foundation stones of various developmental projects, in Rajkot on October 19. (Image: ANI)

THE BHARATIYA Janata Party released its first list of 160 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly election on Thursday. These polls will see some veteran BJP leaders take a back seat, and among them a prominent name is of former chief minister Vijay Rupani.

With Rupani opting out of electoral politics this time, his Rajkot West seat has been assigned to a relatively new face, Darshita Paras Shah. Shah is currently the deputy mayor of Rajkot.

The urban seat of Rajkot West has been an unchallenge BJP bastion for the past 55 years. This was also the constituency from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his electoral career in 2002.

The Rajkot West seat has been with BJP since 1967 as the saffron party's dominance goes back to its Jan Sangh days. The seat was held by party veteran Vajubhai Vala for most part of the 1985-2014 period, except 2002, when he vacated the seat for Narendra Modi.

A former Gujarat cabinet minister and Speaker of Gujarat Assembly, Vala was succeeded by Vijay Rupani after 2014, when he was appointed as the Governor of Karnataka.

Mostly comprising of upper-caste Hindu voters, the Rajkot West seat has remained loyal to BJP for over five decades. The voter community is largely made up of educated people in whitecollared jobs, trade and business.

Earlier, in October, Prime Minister Modi visited the city of Rajkot, where he laid foundation stones of various projects worth over crores. "Rajkot kept on teaching me and I kept on learning. Rajkot was my first school," he said.

Gujarat, which is PM Modi's home state, goes to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

In the first phase, polling will be held for 89 Assembly seats, while 93 seats will go to polls in the second phase. The last date for nominations for 89 assembly constituencies in the first phase of elections in the state is November 14 and November 17 is the last date for nominations for the 93 assembly seats to be held in the second phase on December 5.