PM Modi’s Convoy Stops At Gujarat Highway To Give Way To Ambulance; Watch Viral Video

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Friday ordered his convoy to stop and give way to an ambulance while he was on his way to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad in Gujarat. A video has gone viral on the internet showing PM’s convoy stopped on the road while an ambulance passes by.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, en route from Ahmedabad to Gandhinagar, stopped his convoy to give way to an ambulance pic.twitter.com/yY16G0UYjJ — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

Earlier today, PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, flagged off the new and upgraded version of Vande Bharat Express from Gandhinagar. The high-speed train will run six days a week between Mumbai Central and Gandhinagar stations.

After flagging off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Central Vande Bharat Express on Friday, PM Modi boarded the train to Ahmedabad along with several co-passengers and people from different walks of life, including members of the Railways family, women entrepreneurs and young people. He also interacted with workers, engineers and other staff who worked to make Vande Bharat train.

The Prime Minister said that once people experience the Vande Bharat trains they would prefer it overflights. "Vande Bharat makes 100 times less noise inside the train than an aeroplane. People who are used to travelling on flights will prefer the Vande Bharat train once they get to experience it," he said.

This is the third train in the country the other two being run between New Delhi-Varanasi and New Delhi-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. The Vande Bharat train will run six days a week except for Sundays. The train will depart from Mumbai Central at 6.10 am and reach Gandhinagar at 12.30 pm. The train with multiple advanced facilities, will depart from Gandhinagar at 2.05 pm and arrive at Mumbai Central at 8.35 pm.

Earlier this year in January, PM Modi's convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to road blockage by some protestors about 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala in Punjab.