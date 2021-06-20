COVID-19 Vaccination: The Centre stated that within the population group of citizens more than 18 years of age, states and UTs may decide their own prioritisation factoring in the vaccine supply schedule.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on June 7 had announced that the Centre will provide free COVID-19 vaccines to all adults from June 21. Starting June 21, also The International Day for Yoga, India will roll out the strategy of "liberalised and accelerated" vaccination campaign. Under this, the Centre will buy the vaccines from the vaccine makers and give it to the states free of cost. This will be 75 per cent of all vaccines procured in the country.

"The system of 25 per cent vaccines being procured directly by private hospitals will continue. State governments will monitor that only Rs 150 service charge is levied by private hospitals over the decided price of the vaccines," Prime Minister Modi had stated.

What all changes now?

- All government and private vaccination centres set up across the country will also provide on-site registration facility, which means registration on the Government of India’s Co-Win platform is no more mandatory.

- Since the three-fourth of all vaccines procured in the country will be bought by the Union government, the Centre will decides which state will get how many vaccine doses, reportedly on the basis of COVID-19 caseload, population and vaccination wastage respectively.

- To determine the number of vaccines to be procured by the private hospitals, the individual states and Union Territories will reportedly collect the demand from hospitals while ensuring the equitable share among all private hospitals.

- Private hospitals can now only charge upto Rs 150 as service charge.

- The priority population group will include health care workers, frontline workers, citizens with 45 years of age and above, and then citizens whose second dose is due. The next in priority group will be the citizens aged 18-year-old and above.

The Centre stated that within the population group of citizens more than 18 years of age, states and UTs may decide their own prioritisation factoring in the vaccine supply schedule.

According to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, over 27 Crore and sixty-six lakh people in India have received at least one dose of vaccine in India’s ongoing vaccination drive to combat the spread of COVID-19. This is the most number of vaccination doses inoculated anywhere in the world during the pandemic, next to China, which according to reports in the Chinese state media surpassed a billion vaccine dose inoculations on Sunday, June 20.

