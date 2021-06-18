In its survey, the Morning Consult said that out of a sample size of 2,126 adults in India, around 66 per cent have approved PM Modi while only 28 per cent disapproved of him.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Despite facing tough challenges by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to be one of the most famous leaders across the world as his global approval ratings stand at 66 per cent, said a survey conducted by an American data intelligence firm 'Morning Consult'.

In its survey, the Morning Consult said that out of a sample size of 2,126 adults in India, around 66 per cent have approved PM Modi while only 28 per cent disapproved of him. It noted that the Indian Prime Minister is ahead of several world leaders, including the US, UK, France and Canada.

"MorningConsult, which tracks national ratings of the elected leaders of 13 countries, shows a 20-point slide over the past year in the proportion of Indians who approve of Mr Modi. Yet at 66 per cent in early June, he still outperforms all the rest," it tweeted.

Global Leader Approval: Among All Adults https://t.co/dQsNxouZWb



Modi: 66%

Draghi: 65%

López Obrador: 63%

Morrison: 54%

Merkel: 53%

Biden: 53%

Trudeau: 48%

Johnson: 44%

Moon: 37%

Sánchez: 36%

Bolsonaro: 35%

Macron: 35%

Suga: 29%



*Updated 6/17/21 pic.twitter.com/FvCSODtIxa — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) June 17, 2021

According to the Morning Consult, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi is in the second position with a 65 per cent approval rate. He is followed by Mexico's Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (63 per cent) and Australia's Scott Morrison (54 per cent).

On the other hand, Germany's Angela Merkel and US president Joe Biden are at fifth position with a 53 per cent approval rate. Canada's Justin Trudeau, UK's Boris Johnson and South Korea's Moon Jae-In have 48 per cent, 44 per cent and 37 per cent approval rate respectively.

The Morning Consult said that the data is based on a "seven-day moving average of all adults in a particular country with a margin of error of between +/- 1-3 per cent".

"All interviews are conducted online, among nationally representative samples of adults. (In India, the sample is representative of the literate population)," it said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma