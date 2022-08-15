PM Modi's 2022 I-Day Address Lasted For 83 Minutes, Know About His Longest Speech Till Date

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday recalled the "architects of free India" who significantly contributed to India's freedom struggle during his 9th speech at Red Fort. After hoisting the national flag at Red Fort at 7:30 AM, PM began his speech at around 7:34 AM. The 83-minute-long speech concluded at around 8:56 AM.

Earlier, in 2021, Modi's speech lasted for 88 minutes. It was his third longest speech following the longest speech he gave in 2016, which lasted approximately 94 minutes, and his I-day address in 2020 which lasted nearly 92 minutes.

Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his first Independence Day speech in 2014. The speech lasted 65 minutes while his speech in 2015 lasted for 86 minutes.

Prime Minister while addressing the nation on 76th Independence Day talked about a variety of topics including the country’s freedom fighters, gender equality, and India’s aspirations. He paid homage to the freedom fighters who fought against British rule. "Our country is grateful to Gandhiji, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Ramprasad Bismil, Rani Laxmi Bai, Subash Chandra Bose, and all other freedom fighters who shook the foundations of the British Empire. We salute not only those who fought for freedom but also the architects of free India such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Ram Manohar Lohia and Sardar Vallabhai Patel, amongst the many others," PM Modi said.

He also called for unity among people while pointing out that sometimes the country's talent is restricted by its language barriers, and urged countrymen to be proud of every language. He took aim at the evils of nepotism and corruption and sought the people's cooperation to fight them. The prime minister said that the country needs to shift its mentality from "Bhai-Bhatijawad" and Parivaarwad (nepotism) and give an opportunity to the citizens who deserve it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the youth to dedicate the next 25 years of their lives to the development of the nation and highlighted five resolutions to accomplish the same.

In his address for the 76th Independence Day at the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon the collective spirit of 130 crore of "Team India", to take the country forward and ensure that it is a developed nation in the next 25 years.

(With agency inputs)