New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to face each other at the virtual BRICS Summit on November 17. This would be the first-ever meeting between the two leaders since the Ladakh standoff. On Monday, Russia had announced that the 12th BRICS Summit -- of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa -- will be held virtually in view of the coronavirus pandemic. According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the virtual summit where the Chinese President will also be present.

Although, it is not clear whether there will be a private one-on-one conversation between PM Modi and Xi. Both leaders have not met or spoken to each other since May when the Ladakh standoff became public. However, the defence and foreign ministers of both India and China have met to discuss the border standoff.

India and China are locked up in a five-month-long bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh that has significantly strained the bilateral ties between the Asian superpowers. Both sides have held a series of diplomatic and military talks to resolve the standoff. However, no breakthrough has been achieved to end the standoff as China moved away from the disengagement process at least on two occasions.

While the talks are still on to resolve the border row, Indian Air Force chief RKS Bhadauria on Monday said that India is prepared for any conflict, including a two-front war. He said that Indian Air Force is very "well positioned" to deal with any threat and very strong deployments have been made in all relevant areas considering the security scenario, referring to the border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.

He also said that the IAF was prepared for a strike after the Galwan Valley clashes between Indian and Chinese soldiers in June this year. At least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in the clashes.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma