PM Modi, Xi Jinping Exchange 'Pleasantries', Shake Hands At G20 Dinner | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bali, Indonesia and "exchanged pleasantries" at the high-profile dinner.

Notably, this is the first handshake since China's Peoples Liberation Army and the Indian Army's standoff in eastern Ladakh in April 2020. A video of PM Modi and Chinese President Xi shaking hands is going viral on social media. In the video, PM Modi was seen walking up to President Xi before going for a handshake. Both leaders were in traditional Batiq shirts worn by G20 delegates.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Chinese President Xi Jinping and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at G20 dinner hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in Bali, Indonesia.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for improving connectivity at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit held in Uzbekistan's Samarkand, he maintained a safe distance from Xi Jinping.

PM Modi and President Jinping shared the world stage for the first time after clashes in the Galway Valley.

The tension along the Indo-China border was evident from the distance that the two leaders maintained from each other at the summit. Moreover, PM Modi also met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the G20 dinner.

He will be holding bilateral meetings with leaders of Indonesia, Spain, France, Singapore, Germany, Italy, Australia and the UK.

He is expected to hold bilateral talks with at least 8-9 world leaders on Wednesday. Earlier, PM Modi and US President Joe Biden expressed satisfaction about the close cooperation between India and US in new groupings such as the Quad, and I2U2 and reviewed the India-US strategic partnership on the margins of the G20 Summit in Bali on Tuesday.

Both sides discussed close cooperation in future-oriented sectors like critical and emerging technologies, advanced computing, and artificial intelligence, an official statement by Prime Minister's office read.

Furthermore, PM Modi also welcomed support for India's G20 Presidency and expressed views on focus areas of the G20.PM Modi also met with his Netherlands counterpart Mark Rutte during the ongoing G20 Summit in Bali, calling it an excellent interaction.