PM flagged off Vande Bharat Express from Una railway station today during his visit to Himachal Pradesh

By JE News Desk
Updated: Thu, 13 Oct 2022 04:34 PM IST
PM Modi Welcomed With 'Sher Aaya' Chants In Himachal Pradesh's Una | Watch
PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday received a heart-warming welcome as he reached Himachal Pradesh's Una. People cheered for him as he flagged off the new Vande Bharat Express train chanting "Dekho-Dekho Kaun Ayaa, Sher Aaya Sher Aaya" slogan.

As soon as Modi started walking down the railway platform following the train's inaugural launch, people excitedly chanted "Modi Modi" and "Jai Shri Ram".

Meanwhile, PM flagged off Vande Bharat Express from Una railway station today during his visit to the mountain state. He was accompanied by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Union minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), it is the fourth Vande Bharat train that will run from Amb Andaura to New Delhi. It has been introduced in the country and is an advanced version compared to the earlier ones, being much lighter and capable of reaching higher speeds in a shorter duration.

It accelerates to 100 km per hour in just 52 seconds. The introduction of the train will help boost tourism in the region and provide a comfortable and faster mode of travel.

It will run six days a week except on Wednesdays.

This is the fourth Vande Bharat train in the country, the other three being run between New Delhi - Varanasi and New Delhi - Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and between Gandhinagar and Mumbai. The Integral Coach Factory has set a target of manufacturing 75 Vande Bharat trains by August 2023.

He also launched several pharma, education, and connectivity projects in Una. Addressing the gathering, he also said that Diwali has arrived early in Himachal Pradesh.

"The festival of Diwali has arrived early for Una and Himachal Pradesh. I am happy to announce gifts worth rupees several thousand crores to Himachal before Dhanteras and Diwali. Today I flagged off the inaugural run of the new Vande Bharat train. This is the fourth Vande Bharat train to be introduced in the country," said PM Modi.

PM Modi, who laid the foundation of Bulk Drug Park said the pharma park will attract investment of around Rs 2,000 crore. "Medicines will become cheaper when both, raw materials and production, will be made in Himachal Pradesh," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)

