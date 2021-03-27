Prime Minister Modi suggested that the temple, which has been renovated recently by the Bangladesh government, could be used for social, religious and educational events as well.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Bangladesh and prayed for the human race to get rid of COVID-19 as early as possible, during his two-day visit to the neighbouring country, which is PM Modi's first trip to a foreign country since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Bangladesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Ishwaripur, Satkhira district.



This is the second day of the PM's two-day visit to the country. pic.twitter.com/enEYPZvG6O — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Ishwaripur, during his two-day visit to Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/0SDItuidE9 — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021

"Today, I got the opportunity to visit this Shaktipeeth to pay obeisance to Maa Kali. I prayed to her to free the human race from COVID-19," Prime Minister Modi said as quoted by news agency ANI, after offering prayers at the Kali Temple, located in Ishwaripur, a village in Shyam Nagar, Upazila of Satkhira. It is one of the 51 Shakti Peeths, scattered across India and neighbouring countries.

#WATCH "Today, I got the opportunity to offer prayers before Maa Kali...I prayed to her to free the human race from COVID19," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/Jxz8v425xQ — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021

Prime Minister Modi suggested that the temple, which has been renovated recently by the Bangladesh government, could be used for social, religious and educational events as well.

"It could be useful even for social, religious and educational events. Most importantly, it could serve as a shelter at the time of disasters like cyclones. The government of India will help in the construction work. I express gratitude to the Bangladesh government that they have wished us well for this," said the Prime Minister.

"Whenever the Maa Kaali mela is held here, a large number of devotees come from across the border (India) and here. A community hall is needed which should be multi-purpose so that when people come here during Kaali puja, it is useful to them too," he added.

He also visited the mausoleum of 'Bangabandhu' Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Tungipara in Bangladesh's southwestern Gopalganj district and paid floral tributes to him. PM Modi was received at the mausoleum by his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina, who is the daughter of Rahman. Sheikh Rehana, the youngest daughter of Rahman was also present.

Bangladesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Mausoleum Complex, Tungipara



Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina also present pic.twitter.com/h51ThIHi2N — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021

Modi, who was covering his face with a mask, paid floral tributes to 'Bangabandhu' and stood in silence for a few minutes while Hasina and her Cabinet colleagues offered 'Fatiha'. He is the first Indian dignitary to ever visit Bangabandhu's grave. He signed the visitors' book at the mausoleum complex and planted a sapling at its premises.

Bangladesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs the visitors' book at Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Mausoleum Complex, Tungipara. pic.twitter.com/EGnt3uNYGC — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi plants a sapling at Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Bangabandhu Mausoleum Complex, Tungipara. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina also present. pic.twitter.com/qpiZc8rfnE — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021

After his visit to the temples, PM Modi will hold talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina and they are likely to sign few key pacts. Thereafter, he will call on Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid.

Prime Minister Modi arrived on Friday in Bangladesh on a two-day visit to the nation, his first tour to a foreign country since the COVID-19 outbreak last year. He was received by his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan