PM Modi, US President Biden Hold Talks Over Call, Hail Landmark Air India-Boeing Deal

After a historic aircraft deal between Air India and Boeing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with with US President Joe Biden. The two leaders hailed the landmark agreement between the Indian carrier and American manufacturer as a shining example of mutually beneficial cooperation. The deal will help create employment opportunities in both the nations, the two leaders held.

Air India, owned by the Tata Group, has signed a USD 45.9 billion deal with Boeing for 290 aircraft. Of these Air India is set to purchase 220 planes, which include 190 B737 MAX, 20 B787, and 10 B777X. Further, the Indian carrier has the option to buy 70 more aircraft which would take the total value to USD 45.9 billion.

The Prime Minister's Office said PM Modi had a "warm and productive" conversation with the US President on call, where the two leaders expressed satisfaction at the strengthening ties. They hailed the push towards deepening of the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which has resulted in robust growth in all domains, the PMO said.

Welcoming the landmark deal between Air India and Boeing, PM Modi and President Biden described it as a "shining example of mutually beneficial cooperation that will help create new employment opportunities in both countries", the statement said.

PM Modi further extended invitation to Boeing and other US companies to make the best of the opportunities presented by an expanding civil aviation sector in India.

The two leaders welcomed the first meeting of the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) held recently in Washington DC, and expressed a keen desire to strengthen bilateral cooperation in space, semi-conductors, supply chains, defence co-production and co-development and knowledge and innovation ecosystems, the PMO said.

They agreed to bolster the vibrant people-to-people ties between the two countries, which have been mutually beneficial, it said.

As India took over G20 Presidency this year, PM Modi and President Biden agreed to remain in contact during India's ongoing term to ensure its success.

(With inputs from agencies)