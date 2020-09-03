Prime Minister Narendra Modi is delivering the keynote address to the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) tonight

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday the keynote address to the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF). The theme of the summit was 'Navigating New Challenges'.

PM Modi spoke on the coronavirus pandemic and hailed India's fight against the COVID-19. He also pushed for 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat', advocating for Made-in-India products.

Here are the highlights:

09:30 pm: India a country of political stability and policy continuity with commitment to democracy and diversity: PM Modi

09:27 pm: For challenges in India, you have a govt that believes in delivering results, for which ease of living is as important as ease of doing business. You are looking at a young country with 65% population less than 35 years old: PM Modi

09:24 pm: India was among first to advocate face coverings as public health measure, to create a campaign about social distancing: PM Modi

09:22 pm: 1.3 billion Indians have embarked on one mission to make an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India). 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' merges the local with the global. It ensures India's strengths act as a global force multiplier: PM Modi

09:18 pm: India now an attractive global investment destination, PM Modi says at US-India Strategic Partnership Forum

09:17 pm: The pandemic has impacted several things but it has not impacted the aspirations and of ambitions of 1.3 billion Indians. In recent months, there have been far reaching reforms. These are making business easier and red-tapism lesser: PM Modi

09:16 pm: I am happy with the businessmen of India who have made India world's second biggest PPE manufacturer: PM Modi

09:14 pm: India, a country with 1.3 billion people and limited resources, has one of the lowest death rates per million in the world. The recovery rate is also steadily rising: PM Modi

09:13 pm: When 2020 began, did anyone imagine how it would pan out? A global pandemic has impacted everyone. It's testing our resilience, public health system & economic system. The current situation demands fresh mindset where the approach to development is human-centric: PM Modi

09:12 pm: The current situation demands a fresh mindset. A mindset where the approach to development is human-centric: PM Modi

