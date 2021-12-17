Varanasi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday noted that India needs "evolution but not a revolution" as inaugurated with the All India Mayors' Conference in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. Interacting with 120 mayors across the country, the Prime Minister urged them to work towards bringing their cities to India's top clean list.

During the interaction, PM Modi said that India needs to prepare a list of cities that have turned a blind eye towards the 'swachata abhiyan' and towards other civic amenities. He also Union Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to "not only give awards to the city excelling in 'swachata' (cleanliness) but also recognise those making earnest efforts in the field of cleanliness".

"Development in Kashi is a roadmap for many other cities in the country. The majority of our cities are traditional cities. Their dev has also been in a traditional way. We can learn from such places about how local skills and products can be the identity of that city," news agency ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

"We should believe in evolution. India does not need revolution today. We don't need to demolish our heritage buildings and reconstruct them rather we need to rejuvenate them. I want all the Mayors to take an initiative to bring their city to the top of the cleanest city list," PM Modi added.

On Friday, PM Modi inaugurated the All India Mayors' Conference - themed 'New Urban India' - via video conferencing. Earlier, his office had said that it has been the constant endeavour of PM Modi to ensure ease of living in urban areas. It had also said that the Centre has launched multiple schemes and initiatives to address the issues of dilapidated urban infrastructure and lack of amenities.

"A special focus of these efforts has been the state of Uttar Pradesh, which has witnessed tremendous progress and transformation of the urban landscape, especially in the last five years," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) had said in a statement. "An exhibition is also being organized from 17 to 19 December to showcase the key achievements of the Government of India and Government of Uttar Pradesh in the sphere of urban development."

