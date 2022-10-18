PM Modi Urges 'Global Cooperation For Local Welfare' At 90th Interpol Meet In Delhi

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the 90th Interpol meeting in New Delhi, where he called for "universal cooperation" on the pressing issues in the world. The Prime Minister said that a safe and secure world is a shared responsibility.

As Interpol nears completion of 100 years of its existence, PM Modi said, "The Interpol is approaching a historic milestone. In 2023, Interpol will celebrate its 100 years."

"Over the last 99 years, Interpol has connected police organisations globally in 195 countries. This is despite differences in the legal framework," he said.

PM Modi hailed India's contribution to climate action and in fight against Covid, saying the country is always ready to deal with any crisis. India, he further said, is a case study for the world in upholding diversity and democracy.

"This is a call for universal cooperation to make the world a better place. India is one of the top contributors to the UN Peacekeeping Operations. From climate targets to COVID vaccines, India has shown the willingness to take the lead in any crisis," PM Modi added.

He also emphasised how India is calling for enhanced global cooperation and added that global cooperation for local welfare is our call.

The Prime Minister also talked about Police Forces and their contribution to social welfare during his address at the 90th Interpol meeting.

"Police forces across the world are furthering social welfare. They are the frontline responders during any crisis. I pay my respect to the police personnel who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service of the people," he said.

Earlier, the PMO statement read, "The Interpol General Assembly meeting is taking place in India after a gap of about 25 years - it was last held in 1997. India's proposal to host the Interpol General Assembly in 2022 at New Delhi coinciding with celebrations for the 75th year of India's independence was accepted by the General Assembly with an overwhelming majority."

(With ANI inputs)