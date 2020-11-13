In an audio message shared on Twitter, the Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to soldiers who are guarding the borders of our nation even during the festivals.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged countrymen to pay tribute to the Indian soldiers by lighting diyas for them on the occasion of Diwali. In an audio message shared on Twitter, the Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to soldiers who guard the borders of our nation even during festivals.

"This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a #Salute2 Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can't do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are also grateful to the families of those on the borders," the Prime Minister tweeted.

This Diwali, let us also light a Diya as a #Salute2Soldiers who fearlessly protect our nation. Words can’t do justice to the sense of gratitude we have for our soldiers for their exemplary courage. We are also grateful to the families of those on the borders. pic.twitter.com/UAKqPLvKR8 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2020

PM Modi has celebrated Diwali with armed forces on three occasions in the past -- in 2014, months after assuming the office, in 2017, and last year too, after securing a second term.

The Prime Minister's tribute to soldiers comes hours after four Indian security personnel, including a BSF officer, were killed in action while foiling an infiltration bid of terrorists. Pakistani-Army started targetting Indian soliders to help the infiltratrs who were trying to sneak into the Indian side of the Line of Control.

Eight Pakistani Army soldiers, including 2-3 Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG) commandoes were killed, while 10-12 soldiers sustained injuries in the retaliatory firing by the Indian Army.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja