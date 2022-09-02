PM Modi Unveils New Ensign 'Nishaan' of Indian Navy; How Is It Different From Previous One

The Prime Minister unveiled a new Naval Ensign of the Indian Navy during the commissioning of the country's first indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in Kochi.

Addressing the ceremony, PM Modi said that with the new Indian Navy Ensign(Nishaan),"India has shed its colonial past".

The new Naval Ensign unveiled by PM Modi on 02 Sep 22, during the glorious occasion of commissioning of INS Vikrant, first indigenously built Indian Aircraft Carrier & thus, an apt day for heralding the change of ensign.



Know all about the new Ensign

"Till today Indian Naval flags carried a sign of slavery which has been replaced with a new one inspired by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," he added, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the new Naval Ensign in Kochi, Kerala.



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, CM Pinarayi Vijayan and other dignitaries are present here.

Kochi, Kerala | Hoisting of the new Naval Ensign 'Nishaan', on INS Vikrant in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Indian Navy has got the new insignia featuring the Indian tricolour flag. It has replaced the Saint George's cross which featured on the flag ever since the British put it there during the pre-independence era.

"It was removed from the flag during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government between 2001 to 2004 but soon after Sonia Gandhi-led UPA came back to power, they brought it back citing certain issues raised by the then Navy officials," news agency ANI reported officials as informing.

The History of the Naval Ensign

Prior to the unveiling of the new ensign, the Indian Navy's ensign was a white flag with vertical red stripes, representing the Cross of Saint George, with the Indian emblem superimposed on the intersection.The triclour is placed in the upper canon next to the staff. As per the reported information, this is the fourth time since 1950 that the Naval Ensign has undergone a change.

When India became a republic in 1950, the naval ensign was "indianised." It changed from the red Cross of St. George on a white background with the Union Jack of the United Kingdom in the top left corner to the red Cross of St. George with the Union flag replaced by the tricolour. After the year 1950, the same ensign continued till the year 2000.

In 2001, the Indian Navy decided to replace the Cross of St. George with the naval badge, an anchor within a frame surmounted by the state emblem, the Sarnath Lion Capital.

This change was made in response to calls to change the ensign. Intriguingly, Vice Admiral Vivian Barboza had the idea to change the ensign in the early 1970s.

However, due to complaints that the new flag was indistinguishable because the blue of the navy crest merged with the skies and the sea, the ensign was changed back to the red Cross of St. George in 2004. The flag was altered, and the Cross of St. George now featured the state emblem derived from Ashoka's Lion capital in the centre.

The national motto "Satyameva Jayate" was added to the ensign in Devanagari script in 2014.