New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate on legendary freedom fighter’s 125th birth anniversary. Netaji’s hologram statue, which will be powered by a 30,000 lumens 4K projector, will be replaced by a grand granite statue in near future.

"Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose refused to bow before the British. Soon the hologram statue will be replaced by a grand granite statue. Netaji's statue will inspire democratic values and future generations," Prime Minister Modi said at India Gate on Sunday.

A highly transparent holographic screen has been erected at India Gate which will project the hologram effect of Netaji’s statue below the canopy at India Gate.

Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji’s birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/jsxFJwEkSJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2022

India began Republic Day celebrations from January 23 instead of January 24, to include the birth anniversary of late freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, saying that Netaji's legacy will inspire many generations of the country. "This is not just a statue but a befitting tribute to the legendary Netaji, who gave everything for India’s freedom," Home Minister Amit Shah said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi after unveiling Netaji's statue, conferred the Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskars, for the years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Prime Minister said, "Netaji used to say "Never lose faith in the dream of independent India, there is no power in the world that can shake India." Today we have a goal to fulfill the dreams of an independent India. We've a target to build a new India before 100th year of independence, 2047".

Posted By: Mukul Sharma