PM Modi Unveils 28-Feet Tall Statue Of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose At India Gate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (September 8) unveiled the 28-ft statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and paid floral tribute to the statue at India Gate in the national capital. PM Modi also inaugurated the newly-christened Kartavya Path — a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate. Meanwhile, the jet black granite Statue of Netaji is placed under the canopy of India Gate.

"The 28 feet tall towering statue of Netaji is one of the tallest, most realistic, monolithic, handmade sculptures in India. The PM had on 21st January 2022 assured that a grand statue of Netaji made of granite will be installed at India Gate as a symbol of the nation's indebtedness to him," an official statement reads.

The Statue of Netaji has covered a distance of 1,655 km from Khammam in Telangana to reach New Delhi. From NH, the road travelled to Nagpur and passing through other parts of Maharashtra it moved to Madhya Pradesh, onwards to Uttar Pradesh and then Faridabad, Haryana, and then reached Delhi at the NGMA, he added. A 100-feet-long truck with 140 wheels was specially designed to carry the statute.

"Netaji has been brought to life from a single block of a monolithic stone, which befits his stature as a towering leader. And, we feel proud that we have supplied it for this ambitious project of the government," Rajat Mehta, Director, Granite Studio India was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The Prime Minister's arrival at the canopy for the unveiling of the statue of Netaji heralded by traditional Manipuri Shankh Vadayam and Kerala's traditional Panch Vadayam and Chanda. While PM Modi was unveiling the statute of Netaji, the tune of 'Kadam Kadam Badhaye Jaa', the traditional INA song was played in the background.

On September 9, 10, a special 10-minute drone show on Netaji's life would also be projected at India Gate at 8:00 PM. The drone show would be open for people with free entry. To demonstrate the spirit of Ek Bharat - Shrestha Bharat and Unity in Diversity a cultural festival by 500 dancers drawn from all parts of the country, will be showcased on the Kartavya Path.

The prime minister had on January 21, assured that a grand statue of Netaji made of granite will be installed at India Gate as a symbol of the nation's "indebtedness" to him.

