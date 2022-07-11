PM Modi Unveiled National Emblem On New Parliament Building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the national emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament building on Monday. The emblem is made of bronze with a total weight of 9500 kilograms and is 6.5 metres in height. It has been cast at the top of the Central Foyer of the new Parliament building.

#WATCH | Delhi: PM Narendra Modi unveiled the 6.5m long bronze National Emblem cast on the roof of the new Parliament Building today morning. He also interacted with the workers involved in the work of the new Parliament. pic.twitter.com/6QfxBI1eMg — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2022

A supporting structure of steel weighing around 6500 kg has been constructed to support the emblem.

The concept sketch and process of casting the national emblem on the roof of the new Parliament building has gone through eight different stages of preparation from clay modelling/computer graphic to bronze casting and polishing.

During the event, the Prime Minister also interacted with those part of the workforce involved in the construction of the grand new Parliament building.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "I had a wonderful interaction with the Shramjeevis who have been involved in the making of the Parliament. We are proud of their efforts and will always remember their contribution to our nation."

I had a wonderful interaction with the Shramjeevis who have been involved in the making of the Parliament. We are proud of their efforts and will always remember their contribution to our nation. pic.twitter.com/p4LUFmCTDx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 11, 2022

Also, present on the occasion were Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Minister of Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi.

Meanwhile, the four-storey building spread over 13 acres, located a stone's throw from Rashtrapati Bhavan, is expected to be finished before by October this year.