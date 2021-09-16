Till 1981, Narendra Modi’s stature in the RSS grew immensely, which eventually helped him in his later years as a politician. With his experience and growing stature in the Sangh, PM Modi, in 1989, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday turned a year older as he celebrates his 71st birthday today. Narendra Damodardas Modi, born in 1950 in a small town in Mehsana district of Gujarat, is the first Prime Minister of the country who was born in independent India.

Born to a Gujarati family, PM Modi as a child helped his father sell tea near the Vadnagar Railway Station in Gujarat. PM Modi left his studies after completing high school and travelled around the country for two years before joining the BJP’s ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in 1971. He later set up a unit of RSS’ students’ wing, known as Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad.

Till 1981, Narendra Modi’s stature in the RSS grew immensely, which eventually helped him in his later years as a politician. With his experience and growing stature in the Sangh, PM Modi, in 1989, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. He was promoted as the national Secretary of Gujarat within a year. He played a pivotal role in strengthening the BJP’s presence in Gujarat.

Later, Narendra Modi was promoted to the post of General Secretary in the party in 1998 and held the post till 2001. In the same year, Modi became the chief minister of the state replacing Keshubhai Patel. In the subsequent year, Modi was elected to power in a by-poll in the state.

However, his political career entered a dark phase when communal riots engulfed Gujarat in 2002, during which hundreds of Hindus and Muslims were killed. Several petitions were filed against him accusing him of the riots, however, a Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) found no evidence to initiate prosecution proceedings against Modi personally.

Following the controversy, many speculated that he should be removed as the CM of the state, however, PM Modi held his position and remained the chief minister of the state for thirteen long years. During his reign in Gujarat, he established his image as a development-oriented leader and was credited with encouraging economic growth in the state while serving at its helm.

Prior to the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, Modi established himself as a strong prime ministerial candidate and became the face of the BJP in India. In 2014, the BJP swept the general elections with an emphatic victory and Narendra Modi was appointed as India’s Prime Minister.

During his first tenure, Modi took several bold steps, including the surgical strike on terror camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, demonetisation, which was aimed at bringing back the black money. Five years later in 2019, he led his party to a second consecutive victory with a full majority, becoming the first Prime Minister outside of the Indian National Congress to do so.

In the past two years under his leadership, the central government has taken several bold decisions, specifically the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and bringing the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan