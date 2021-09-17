PM Modi turns 71: As Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi took several bold steps, including Surgical Strikes, Balakot Air Strikes and demonetisation. As turns 71, let's take a look at some of his key decisions.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday turned a year older as he celebrated his 71st birthday. Born on September 17, 1950, to a Gujarati family, Narendra Modi is the country's first Prime Minister to be born in independent India.

He was first sworn in as India's Prime Minister on May 26, 2014, after the Bharatiya Janata Part-led National Democratic Alliance won a landslide in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. Since then, PM Modi has taken several key decisions that have transformed India.

As Narendra Modi turns 71, here's a look at some of the key decisions he took as Prime Minister of India:

1. Swachh Bharat Abhiyan:

Also known as Clean India Mission, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan was launched by PM Modi in 2014 to eliminate open defecation and improve solid waste management. Through Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, PM Modi conveyed that cleanliness has a direct correlation with economic well-being and health status.

2. GST:

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) was in pipeline for nearly 17 years before it became a major tax reform in India. GST, which came into effect from July 1, 2017, has replaced several existing multiple taxes levied by the Centre and state governments. Its rollout remains a major highlight of PM Modi and his government.

3. Surgical strikes:

19 Indian Army soldiers lost their lives in 2016 after a fedayeen attack by four Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorists at their base camp in Uri. The attack triggered a nationwide outrage with people demanding action against the terrorists.

Days after the attack, India announced that it conducted surgical strikes against terror launch pads across the Line of Control in PoK on the intervening night of September 28 and 29. The surgical strikes were widely lauded in India with people lauding PM Modi for his bold stand against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in the Valley.

4. Balakot air strikes:

Just before the 2019 assembly elections, 40 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a terror attack at their convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. Like the 2016 Uri attack, the Pulwama attack triggered a nationwide outrage.

Seeing the massive anger among people, India conducted air strikes in Pakistan's Balakot. On February 26, 2019, 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and destroyed the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Balakot. The attack -- was the brainchild of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and was permitted by PM Modi -- was the first aerial assault carried out by India in Pakistan after the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

5. Atmanirbhar Bharat:

The Indian economy was hit severely by the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown imposed in India to control the outbreak. Looking at the economic slowdown, PM Modi announced the Atmanirbhar Bharat programme that aims to make India 'self-reliant'.

Under this programme, PM Modi's government announced three packages worth Rs 29.87 lakh crore on May 12, October 12 and November 12 last year. The programme aims at boosting the role of the private sector and increasing FDI in the defence sector.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma