PM Modi turns 70: As a respect to the prime minister, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrates his birthday as ‘Seva Saptah’ or ‘week of service’ every year.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, one of the most beloved politicians in India, celebrated his 70th birthday on Thursday. PM Modi, who is the first prime minister of the country to be born in independent India, has always been an inspirational leader who has guided people in India with his hard work and love for the nation.

As a respect to the prime minister, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrates his birthday as ‘Seva Saptah’ or ‘week of service’ every year. This year, the ‘Seva Saptah’ campaign began on Thursday and will continue till Sunday, said the saffron party, adding that it will be undertaking social initiatives across the nation during this week-long event.

Why is PM Modi's birthday being celebrated as Seva Saptah?

From selling tea at railway stations to becoming chief minister of Gujarat to becoming the prime minister of the country, PM Modi’s journey is inspirational. He has always been a person who is dedicated to work for the country and serve his people and that’s why when he became the prime minister of India, he directed his party workers not to celebrate his birthday with much fanfare, but devote time in the service of the people. Since then, PM Modi’s birthday is celebrated as ‘Seva Saptah’ or ‘week of service’ in India.

How BJP is observing Seva Saptah this year?

This year, several social initiatives are being undertaken by the BJP leaders and workers across the country to observe Seva Saptah. It should be noted that the theme for Seva Saptah is "seventy" as PM Modi has turned 70 this year.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is turning 70 on September 17. If we look at his life and his journey, Seva (service) has been the prime focus in his life. Hence, the BJP has decided to observe September 14-20 week as 'Seva Saptah'," BJP president JP Nadda had said at an event.

"Since PM Modi is turning 70, we have decided to work at 70 spots in every district for cleanliness and distribution of fruits...We also have a target of providing at least 70 divyang (disabled) people with whatever equipment they require in each district. There will also be 70 virtual rallies," he added.

This year, the BJP will organise at least 70 blood donation camps in several states and at least one donation camp in every district of small states. Apart from it, the party will also organise a cleanliness drive in 70 villages of every district to get rid of single-use plastic as per the initiative launched by PM Modi.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma