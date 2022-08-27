PM Modi Tries His Hands On Charkha, Says 'Khadi Will Inspire India To Be Self-Reliant' | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended the 'Khadi Utsav' event in Ahmedabad and tried his hands on charkha (spinning wheel) along with Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel. The prime minister addressing the gathering said that the charkha became the force of India's freedom movement and can also become an inspiration to make India self-reliant.

In a one of its kind event being held as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Khadi Utsav is being organised to pay tribute to khadi and its importance during the freedom struggle. The Utsav is being organized at Sabarmati Riverfront, Ahmedabad. Around 7,500 women khadi artisans from various districts of Gujarat participated in the event. The event witnessed the women spinning charkha live at the same time and at the same place.

"We've seen that Khadi became the force of the freedom movement and broke the chains of slavery. The same Khadi can become an inspiration to make India developed & self-reliant", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in Ahmedabad.

"Khadi was made the symbol of the country's self-respect by Gandhiji during the freedom movement. But, the same Khadi was seen with inferior feelings after Independence. Because of such thinking Khadi and rural industries related to Kahdi were ruined", the prime minister added.

The event featured an exhibition showcasing the 'Evolution of Charkhas' by displaying 22 Charkhas from different generations used since 1920s. It includes charkhas like 'Yerwada Charkha' which symbolises the charkhas used during the freedom struggle, to the charkhas with the latest innovations and technology used today.

According to an official statement, it has been a constant endeavour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to popularise Khadi, generate awareness about Khadi products and promote the use of Khadi amongst youth.

"As a result of the efforts of the Prime Minister, since 2014, the sale of Khadi in India has witnessed a four-fold increase, whereas, in Gujarat, the sale of Khadi has witnessed a massive eight-fold increase," the statement said.

On Sunday, the prime minister will inaugurate 'Smriti Van' in Bhuj, which celebrates the spirit of resilience shown by people following the 2001 earthquake in Gujarat, lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various developmental projects at Bhuj. He will address a programme in Gandhinagar, commemorating 40 years of Suzuki in India.